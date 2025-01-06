Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers got a massive 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. The win has put the Chargers into the fifth seed of the AFC playoff picture.
The Houston Texans will await the Chargers next weekend in the Wild Card. The start time for the game has yet to be announced.
However, even with the Chargers' positivity surrounding a postseason run, the team may have lost a key piece during their win over the Raiders in Week 18.
Trey Pipkins
Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins went down with what the team is saying is an oblique injury. This would be a massive blow for a unit that has struggled at times this season.
Kristian Fulton
The team suffered another tough blow in the fourth quarter, as Kristian Fulton left the game with an illness. However, this one doesn't appear that it will affect Fulton for the upcoming postseason game against the Texans.
The Chargers haven't had a game this season where they have come away completely clean when it comes to the injury report. But that's part of the game, unfortunately.
