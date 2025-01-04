Chargers star Joey Bosa reveals playing time plan for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa has a specific plan in mind when it comes to his team’s season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While other outcomes in Week 18 could help the Chargers fight for the No. 5 seed in the playoff bracket on Sunday, there is a scenario where Jim Harbaugh and Co. take it easy on starters if there’s nothing at stake.
But Bosa doesn’t seem to agree.
According to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, Bosa plans to suit up against the Raiders and play no matter what happens with the playoff seeding outcomes.
While this doesn’t seem to mean Bosa will play a full game’s worth of snaps in that scenario, it sounds like he wants to keep rounding into form at the right time after having so much of this season previously lost to injury.
This could end up being an approach plenty of Chargers starters take against the Raiders, perhaps playing something like a drive or two – if not the entire first half – in order to stay in a rhythm before a playoff game.
Of course, things can change on a dime. But Bosa is clearly setting a certain type of tone for himself going into the finale.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Chargers find outside help after latest wave of injuries before Week 18
Chargers potential starting lineup change ahead of Week 18 vs. Raiders
Should Chargers rest starters in Week 18 before NFL playoffs?
Where Chargers sit in NFL playoff bracket ahead of Week 18
Who will Chargers play in NFL playoffs? Predicting Los Angeles' path