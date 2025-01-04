Who will Chargers play in NFL playoffs? Predicting Los Angeles' path
The Los Angeles Chargers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2022. However, the postseason seeding has not been set in stone.
Chargers fans should keep their eyes on Saturday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Steelers lose, the Chargers will have a shot at the fifth seed in the AFC.
However, a Steelers win would mean that head coach Jim Harbaugh will once again have to deal with his brother, John, on a quest to win the Super Bowl.
The current playoff seeding will pit the Chargers against the Baltimore Ravens during Wild Card weekend.
The Ravens cannot do better or worse than the three seed, while the Chargers can only be the fifth or sixth seed.
Obviously, a Steelers loss is the better outcome this weekend because if the Chargers were to sneak into the fifth seed, they would play the Houston Texans in the Wild Card,
No matter the outcome of the weekend, every team has to be at their best during the postseason. Harbaugh is not the kind of coach to be worried about hypotheticals.
This team is focused on the task at hand, and that would be the Las Vegas Raiders.
