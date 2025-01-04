Keenan Allen is talking about a Chargers reunion again
Whether former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen returns to the team this upcoming offseason has been a consistent point of discussion.
It isn’t just fan speculation, either, as Allen himself has openly suggested a return to Los Angeles.
Allen apparently brought that possibility up again this week. According to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Allen said he’d like to play in Los Angeles next season if he doesn’t re-up with the Chicago Bears.
“I have to talk it over with the wife and the kids to see what they want to do,” Allen said, per Finley. “The city is top-notch, the food is great.”
Allen could opt to move his family from L.A. to Chicago if he re-signs with the Bears, though what direction the team goes at head coach could influence his decision.
What this doesn’t do is say whether the Chargers would actually have an interest. It’s easy to handwave—Allen is a franchise legend and wideout is one of the team’s biggest offseason needs, after all.
But Allen is now 32 years old and has struggled in Chicago. The Chargers prioritized the pass rush over wideouts last offseason. Since, rookie Ladd McConkey has been a breakout. A new regime could easily want to keep adding to the roster in their own way via the draft if not other veterans with some of that ample cap space.
Still, the Chargers have to finish out a playoff bid before considering this. Allen, meanwhile, has made his offseason plans – L.A. or Chicago – quite clear.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Chargers find outside help after latest wave of injuries before Week 18
Chargers potential starting lineup change ahead of Week 18 vs. Raiders
Should Chargers rest starters in Week 18 before NFL playoffs?
Where Chargers sit in NFL playoff bracket ahead of Week 18
Who will Chargers play in NFL playoffs? Predicting Los Angeles' path