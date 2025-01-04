Could Chargers save Antonio Pierce’s job with Raiders?
There are some funny connections between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders this year.
For one, former general manager Tom Telesco is over there and making some interesting decisions.
And two, the Chargers could end up playing a pivotal role in the future of that organization based on how things shake out in the Week 18 season finale. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers could opt to rest starters if they have no playoff seeding at stake in the matchup.
That, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, could mean Pierce returns with a win: “A competitive game to close the season against a Chargers team playing for playoff seeding could go a long way for Pierce in his final push to retain his job. And remember that new part-owner Tom Brady will have significant say in the future of the franchise.”
Normally, some might scoff at the idea that a Week 18 win could encourage a 4-12 program to re-up with a coach who looks like he’s struggling massively amid one of the league’s most dramatic rebuilds.
But if the Raiders win, that would mean they close the season with three straight wins, so who knows?
As for the Chargers? In an already-stacked AFC West, taking a loss in Week 18 and nudging the Raiders to make a possibly fatal mistake for at least one more season would be quite the silver lining despite the defeat.
