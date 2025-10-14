Derwin James sets a nasty tone for Chargers despite win
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a much-needed win on Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 29-27 to move to 4-2 on the season. The Chargers held a commanding 23-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter but survived some late-game heroics from the Dolphins.
The Chargers would of course eventually win on a Cameron Dicker 33-yard field goal. One of the Bolts' defensive leaders had a problem with the way the team played despite the victory. Derwin James, who had one of the Chargers' three interceptions on the day, had this to say regarding their performance:
It's fair for James to feel this way, as the Dolphins are a team on the verge of imploding. Tua Tagovailoa basically threw his team under the bus in the postgame presser. The Dolphins scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter: a Devon Achane four-yard score and then a Darren Waller catch in the back of the end zone.
James certainly expected the defense to finish the Dolphins off early and cruise towards a victory. Still, a win is a win and the Bolts should be proud of how they responded after the previous two weeks. They have six days to prepare for the red-hot 5-1 Indianapolis Colts.
