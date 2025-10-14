Charger Report

Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football debate is over

Vidal got his opportunity and made the most out of it.

Andrew Parsaud

Rich Storry-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers may have found a suitable replacement for Omarion Hampton, who was placed on IR with an ankle injury. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, many wondered if either Kimani Vidal or Hassan Haskins would get the nod to be the Chargers' primary ballcarrier moving forward.

It was Vidal who received the bulk of carries and he did not disappoint. The Chargers' former sixth-round pick rushed 18 times for 124 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the process. Haskins on the other hand had six carries for 14 yards and one catch for nine yards.

This could also be a good sign for things to come. The Chargers brought in veteran Najee Harris in the offseason and paired him with Hampton to create a tandem in the backfield. With Harris out for the year with an Achilles injury, could Vidal still play a good amount of snaps once Hampton returns?

A fair warning: the Dolphins run defense is not good whatsoever. The week prior to playing the Chargers, they allowed over 200 yards rushing to Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers. They've also surrendered 100+ yards on the ground in every game this season. Not to take away from Vidal's stellar performance but it's notable to mention.

Still, it looks like Vidal will remain the primary back for the Chargers until Hampton returns and should definitely be a 'must pick up' around fantasy football leagues.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal
Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

