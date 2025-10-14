Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football debate is over

#Chargers Week 6 RB Usage



- Kimani Vidal: 70% snaps, 18 carries, 18 routes, 4 targets (138 yds, TD)

- Hassan Haskins: 28% snaps, 5 carries, 7 routes, 1 target (23 yds)



Hampton has 1 game with more yards than Vidal had today. Not sure the Chargers need a RB after all