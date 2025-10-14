Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football debate is over
The Los Angeles Chargers may have found a suitable replacement for Omarion Hampton, who was placed on IR with an ankle injury. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, many wondered if either Kimani Vidal or Hassan Haskins would get the nod to be the Chargers' primary ballcarrier moving forward.
It was Vidal who received the bulk of carries and he did not disappoint. The Chargers' former sixth-round pick rushed 18 times for 124 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the process. Haskins on the other hand had six carries for 14 yards and one catch for nine yards.
RELATED: Chargers quietly benched disappointing free-agent signing
This could also be a good sign for things to come. The Chargers brought in veteran Najee Harris in the offseason and paired him with Hampton to create a tandem in the backfield. With Harris out for the year with an Achilles injury, could Vidal still play a good amount of snaps once Hampton returns?
A fair warning: the Dolphins run defense is not good whatsoever. The week prior to playing the Chargers, they allowed over 200 yards rushing to Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers. They've also surrendered 100+ yards on the ground in every game this season. Not to take away from Vidal's stellar performance but it's notable to mention.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers have two obvious trade candidates to sell at the deadline
Still, it looks like Vidal will remain the primary back for the Chargers until Hampton returns and should definitely be a 'must pick up' around fantasy football leagues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
If Chargers trades are going to be as great as Odafe Oweh, it's time to make more
Herbert's Heroics: Chargers' QB has second-most late game-winning drives since 2020
Chargers grades show disaster in front of Justin Herbert, one starter LA must bench
Jim Harbaugh delivers another elite quote after Chargers' electric win over Dolphins
Justin Herbert-to-Ladd McConkey saves game with Chargers' Play of the Year