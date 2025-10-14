Chargers named-dropped by Adam Schefter as NFL trade deadline buyers
It’s not a great secret the Los Angeles Chargers will be buyers at the NFL trade deadline over the next few weeks.
The Chargers made the big trade for former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh last week, then showed up in reports as buyers looking to acquire a running back.
Running back is an especially concerning spot for the Chargers right now with Najee Harris lost for the season and first-rounder Omarion Hampton on injured reserve and out longer than four games.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and mentioned the Chargers first when asked about the most active teams ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
“You’ve got the Chargers looking for running backs,” Schefter said, before rattling off other teams like the Eagles, Dolphins and Browns as teams to watch.
While a small comment, it’s an interesting one given the context of last Sunday. There, backup Kimani Vidal rushed for 124 yards on a 6.9 per-carry average and caught a touchdown. Fellow backup Hassan Haskins had some really bright spots as a pass-blocker, including on the play that effectively won the game as Justin Herbert put the team in position for the game-winning field goal.
Given Schefter brings up the Chargers first, perhaps Jim Harbaugh and Co. merely seek out a lesser-value backup who can pass block well and keep rolling with Vidal.
But given that the Chargers made a big move for Oweh, then immediately started him in a big role a few days later, maybe they just attempt to hit a home run and find an every-down back who can go 50-50 with Hampton whenever the rookie returns, too.
