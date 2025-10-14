Khalil Mack injury updates, return timeline could be coming soon for Chargers
Khalil Mack injury return timeline updates are officially a go for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mack suffered an elbow injury during a Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and went to injured reserve. He’s now missed the mandatory minimum of four games before the Chargers can activate him, opening his 21-day return window.
Eric Smith of Chargers.com brought this up ahead of Week 7 while outlining injury outlooks for notable players like Denzel Perryman and Elijah Molden:
“Other injury updates could be coming later this week as Khalil Mack is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened this week. The edge rusher has missed four games since sustaining an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Raiders.”
The Chargers have yet to give out official injury updates on Mack otherwise, so it’s hard to get a read on where he’s officially at in his recovery timeline. But the team taking the first step by activating his 21-day window before counting against the 53-man roster would make things a little more predictable.
Even so, what’s interesting is that the Chargers’ big trade for Odafe Oweh probably wasn’t a sign of where Mack is at on his recovery timeline. Even with Mack, the defense was pretty clearly feeling the loss of Joey Bosa on the edge (never mind Poona Ford in the middle).
At some point this season, the plan is clearly to get Mack and Oweh on the field together while Tuli Tuipulotu plays a big role in a rotation that needed deepening, too.
