Chargers, former coach dragged into Titans coach firing chaos takeaways
Los Angeles Chargers fans are very much enjoying the budding Jim Harbaugh era while attempting to forget some of the rough patches of the past.
But the Chargers can’t help but be reminded of some poor past showings in the NFL news cycle.
Thank the Tennessee Titans, where head coach Brian Callahan just got fired, paving the way for an old friend by the name of Mike McCoy to take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
That led to a note about the Chargers and McCoy from national media such as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:
What the note doesn’t mention, though, is after the 9-7 season and win in the Wild Card Round, the Chargers under McCoy went 9-7 again, then 4-12 and 5-11.
McCoy finished 28-38 before getting fired, then just a few weeks later, the organization announced the move from San Diego to Los Angeles, cementing him as the last coach for the team in San Diego.
Chargers fans certainly know the timeline from there. Anthony Lynn came to town, authored two winning seasons and left after four, then the disaster of a Brandon Staley era really ran things off the tracks.
Now, Harbaugh. But it’s certainly understandable why plenty of Chargers fans did a double take or even winced after seeing McCoy’s name in the headlines mentioned alongside their team again.
