Chargers' Jesse Minter is making it a race with Lions' Ben Johnson
The NFL head coaching carousel is about to take a turn this offseason, as there are expected to be a few candidates who are highly regarded in league circles. One of them happens to beLos Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who's climbing the ranks extremely quickly.
Minter had NFL experience before, when he was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive assistant and defensive backs coach from 2017-2020. A stint as Michigan's defensive coordinator from 2022-2023 helped him form a relationship with Jim Harbaugh, leading him to the Chargers.
Minter's defense has played lights out this season, as they currently have the best scoring unit in the league (14.5 points per game allowed.) Tom Pelissero dubbed Minter as a "hot name" to watch for the upcoming head coaching cycle, along with Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions and Anthony Weaver with the Miami Dolphins.
"He is part of that Baltimore, Michigan connection that led to Mike McDonald becoming the Seahawks coach last year," Pelissero said about Minter. "Jim Harbaugh loves the guy, he's already campaigning for him publicly to get opportunities. Expect him to get some interviews."
The next few months will be a rollercoaster for Minter.
