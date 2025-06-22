Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has some funny explanations for new jersey patches
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh recently unveiled a unique new system of jersey patches at minicamp, ahead of training camp next month.
Those patches were new inventions that were awarded to players who earned them, such as guys with prestigious career accomplishments, such as All-Pro nods and otherwise.
Harbaugh recently chatted with Chargers Weekly and went into a little more detail about the decision-making process behind the patches and which players got what.
Of note is the “block of granite” patch, which highlights those players who embody traits of toughness, be it through training or even gritting through injuries and the like.
Harbaugh even explained a points system that goes into the process, including the “TED” meter…which is short for There Every Day. Just great Harbaughisms, as always.
Chargers fans won’t be shocked to hear that Justin Herbert was one of the guys getting that patch and landing No. 1 in the area overall.
Even last year, Herbert toughed it out through multiple lower-body injuries over the course of the season, yet still put up a great year in a new system while leading the team to the playoffs.
A look at the conversation:
