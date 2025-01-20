Hall of Famer offers insight into life with Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
It wasn't the ideal ending for such a great season for the Los Angeles Chargers. After going 11-6 in the regular season, the Chargers took a tough loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.
However, if you were to ask anyone how the Chargers would have done before the season, they probably wouldn't have told you that the team would finish 11-6.
MORE: Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance
One of the biggest reasons the team had such a great turnaround can be attributed to first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.
After winning a national title at Michigan last season, Harbaugh returned to the NFL and is already making a statement with the Chargers.
However, Harbaugh's first-season success isn't a surprise to anyone, including Hall of Famer Patrick Willis.
Willis played for Harbaugh during the coach's time with the San Francisco 49ers, and the former star linebacker had this to say about his former coach:
“I was very fortunate to play with that and be a part of that coaching staff,” Willis explained. “When you’re not winning, there are many reasons. There could be a lot of reasons for that; my first few years were tough. It was tough, going .500 and just trying to get into the playoffs at eight and eight or nine and seven.
And I remember, again, in 2011, it was a lot of uncertainty. It was coming off a lockout with a new coaching staff. We hadn’t had a chance to have an off-season workout, and we weren’t able to build that camaraderie.”
The former 49ers star continues to wish success for a coach who made the 49ers a competitive franchise once again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit
Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule
Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance