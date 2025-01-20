Charger Report

Hall of Famer offers insight into life with Chargers' Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the few coaches in the league who carries his own aura on the sidelines. One Hall of Fame player mentions what it's like to be on the sidelines with Harbaugh.

Tyler Reed

It wasn't the ideal ending for such a great season for the Los Angeles Chargers. After going 11-6 in the regular season, the Chargers took a tough loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.

However, if you were to ask anyone how the Chargers would have done before the season, they probably wouldn't have told you that the team would finish 11-6.

One of the biggest reasons the team had such a great turnaround can be attributed to first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After winning a national title at Michigan last season, Harbaugh returned to the NFL and is already making a statement with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh]
However, Harbaugh's first-season success isn't a surprise to anyone, including Hall of Famer Patrick Willis.

Willis played for Harbaugh during the coach's time with the San Francisco 49ers, and the former star linebacker had this to say about his former coach:

Patrick Willi
“I was very fortunate to play with that and be a part of that coaching staff,” Willis explained. “When you’re not winning, there are many reasons. There could be a lot of reasons for that; my first few years were tough. It was tough, going .500 and just trying to get into the playoffs at eight and eight or nine and seven.

And I remember, again, in 2011, it was a lot of uncertainty. It was coming off a lockout with a new coaching staff. We hadn’t had a chance to have an off-season workout, and we weren’t able to build that camaraderie.”

Patrick Willi
The former 49ers star continues to wish success for a coach who made the 49ers a competitive franchise once again.

