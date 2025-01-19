Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
In the recent season-ending press conference, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped plenty of noteworthy nuggets.
Some included wanting the pondering-retirement Khalil Mack back. Another was how the Chargers feel so ahead of schedule. Also, hints of compensatory draft picks and big-money extensions.
And, of course, some ridiculous Jim Harbaugh quotes.
Top of the list – by far – in that area? Harbaugh making some interesting comparisons while praising franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
"He's the opposite of a house plant,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, he is field corn. Just like field corn, it doesn't need to be talked to in a certain way, it doesn't need the conditions to be perfect. Sunlight, shade, water content, soil content. Field corn will burrow down for any energy that it can find and it will rise up and start producing. I mean, that's Justin Herbert."
This is, by far, one of the top zingers from Harbaugh since his arrival in Los Angeles. His appreciation of Herbert, the person and player, extends far beyond normal coachspeak realms, to say the least.
While something relating to field corn and house plants probably won’t stick on Herbert as a nickname, this is one of those moments that will feature on best-of-Harbaugh lists for a long time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers takes on cutting Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack retirement, free agency and more
Former NFL agent shares what a Khalil Mack Chargers extension could look like
Chargers get unexpected interview request as NFL coaching hires heat up
Former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick signs with Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers could acquire Cowboys' underrated star
Chargers legend Philip Rivers hit with rough take on HOF candidacy