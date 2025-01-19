Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting closer to losing a key front office name—thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the Chargers are winning the overall NFL head-coach hiring cycle because other teams seem to be staying away from Jesse Minter, a report last week said assistant general manager Chad Alexander is a hot commodity.
Things took another step in that direction over the weekend, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Alexander will fly to meet the Raiders for a second, in-person interview on Monday.
It’s a bad development for the Chargers in multiple ways. For one, Alexander is a key part of the already-successful roster-building process in Los Angeles and was, in fact, the first hire general manager Joe Hortiz made upon arrival.
Two, Alexander taking what he’s learned with the Chargers and during a long stay with the Baltimore Ravens to the rival Raiders elsewhere in the AFC West could turn out to be bad long-term news.
Still, Hortiz and the Chargers had to know this was a risk—especially so once the team started winning and earning more attention for its strong Year 1 construction despite being in a so-called rebuild.
