2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the offseason with a ton of needs to address.
A big chunk of those will go addressed in free agency. But getting instant contributions from rookies will be a big part of the continued upswing under Jim Harbaugh.
Here’s an updated three-round mock draft for the Chargers using the mock draft machine from Pro Football Network.
Round 1, No. 22: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Get used to seeing this one often. Warren is a huge 6’6” target who just put up 1,233 yards and eight scores last season. The Chargers desperately need an alpha at the spot, which would go a long way toward opening up the offense for Ladd McConkey even more, too.
Round 2, No. 55: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer is a big name right now but his projected draft stock is all over the place, so it wasn’t too shocking to see him available here. He’d be an interesting name to plug into multiple-front looks. And no, taking him this early doesn’t mean letting either Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack go.
Round 3, No. 86: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
The process of rebuilding the wideout room won’t be easy. But Horton is a nice start as a field-stretching speedster who can keep defenses honest. Creating space for a prospect like Warren and McConkey could have a big impact, potentially even on Quentin Johnston, if he remains in the rotation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers takes on cutting Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack retirement, free agency and more
Former NFL agent shares what a Khalil Mack Chargers extension could look like
Chargers get unexpected interview request as NFL coaching hires heat up
Former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick signs with Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers could acquire Cowboys' underrated star
Chargers legend Philip Rivers hit with rough take on HOF candidacy