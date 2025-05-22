Chargers will face stiff competition with recent strength of schedule ranking
The Los Angeles Chargers are set for a pretty tough road to start their 2025 regular season. In the first three weeks, the team will face each member of the AFC West.
The AFC West is expected to be one of the strongest divisions in all of the NFL this season, meaning the Chargers will have at least six tough games.
However, it's not just the divisional games that will be a challenge for the Chargers this upcoming season. According to the strength of schedule heading into the season, the Chargers will play some stiff competition.
According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Chargers will have the 12th hardest schedule in the NFL, if you base the results of last season to the 2025 schedule.
In the first five weeks of the season, the Chargers will meet three teams that made the postseason last year.
The winning percentage for Chargers' 2025 opponents from last season is .512. The road will not be easy this season. But it never is.
Ask any team that has ever won a Super Bowl if their road to get there was easy. We have it on good authority that you will receive the same answer every time. It's never easy to sit atop the mountain in any sport. That is why the victories are so sweet.
