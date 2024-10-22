Chargers must trade for WR before deadline to save 2024 season
There's no other way to put this: the Los Angeles Chargers offense was absolutely dreadful on Monday night. In their 17-15 loss to the Cardinals, the Chargers proved that they have a great kicker and a great quarterback, but that's where the line stops offensively.
A win on Monday night would have put this team in a firm position for a Wild Card spot. Now, they are on the outside looking in. The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the league, so now it is time to make a trade to have a competent offense.
You've heard all the names: Mike Williams, DeAndre Hopkins, in a dream scenario Cooper Kupp. Whatever needs to be done, the Chargers have to make it happen.
This offense has just six passing touchdowns through the air this season, and it is not quarterback Justin Herbert that's causing that. Without a reliable threat at wide receiver, this offense will never be more than it already is, which is tough to watch.
