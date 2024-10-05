NFL expert says Jim Harbaugh's 'tough guy' approach isn't working
The Los Angeles Chargers are having an up-and-down start to the 2024 season. Last Sunday, the team dropped their second game of the season to the kings of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, with each agonizing defeat, all eyes are on first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has been one of the most peculiar characters in the history of football. A real, unique character marches the sidelines in Los Angeles, and for some, the Harbaugh schtick may be already running its course.
Conor Orr from Sports Illustrated had a really strong take on Harbaugh's start in Los Angeles. Here's what the SI senior NFL writer had to say:
Jim Harbaugh is testing the limits of his tough-guy offensive game plan strategy and, for the second straight week, J.K. Dobbins was unable to run through a defense. The Steelers and the Chiefs are not the Sun Belt and Harbaugh is gathering information as he goes. There’s no doubt this is a team that can finish the season with a winning record but the question becomes: what does it look like?- Conor Orr
Orr believes that the Chargers head coach's tough guy gimmick is only hindering the franchise. While believing in a run game that currently ranks 11th in the league doesn't sound all bad, the rushing game has only scored two touchdowns this season.
The Chargers offense starts and stops with quarterback Justin Herbert, and you have to believe that Harbaugh knows that. This is a different game than the last time Harbaugh was in the league. But the National Championship coach has won at every stop he has made. Why would Los Angeles be any different?
Who has better than Chargers fans? Honestly, nobody knows yet, but it's going to be one amazing ride.
