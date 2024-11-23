Jim Harbaugh sounds like a guy who will have Joey Bosa well into 2025
One decision looming for the Los Angeles Chargers next offseason is centered around pass rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa, their No.3 overall pick in 2016, hasn't been the same player over the last three seasons due to injuries.
Bosa racked up four double-digit sack seasons within his first six years with the Chargers, but as he ages and continues to miss more games, many questioned his future. Bosa's under contract through 2025, but a cap hit north of $36 million could potentially make him a cut or trade candidate.
That doesn't seem to be the case, as head coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated that Bosa is one of the Chargers' 'superstars' and loves having him on the team.
A hip injury has limited Bosa to seven games this season, but is really beginning to ramp up his level of play. He didn't end up with a sack in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he managed three hits on Joe Burrow. The week prior against the Tennessee Titans, Bosa notched his third sack on the year.
It's not the big numbers he once had earlier in his career, but Bosa can silence the noise about his uncertain future with a strong finish to the regular season.
