Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack is once again at the forefront of the injury conversation around the team going into the Week 12 primetime showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mack has been battling a groin injury that has cost him big chunks of time over the last few weeks. Luckily for all involved, the Chargers just keep on winning and have an extra day of rest this week before a Monday night game.
Here’s a look at a list of running Mack injury updates before kickoff on Monday night.
Khalil Mack injury update
- Mack missed Wednesday’s work ahead of the first injury report of the week coming out on Thursday.
The path so far…
Mack attempted to play through an injury in the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans and managed just four snaps before suffering a setback. He then missed the Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals as a surprise inactive before kickoff.
What it means
Bad news ahead of a game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. But what sounds like a double groin sprain isn’t an easy thing to come back from, so Mack will be worth watching each day in practice this week. It feels like, at best, he’ll be part of the rotation on a pitch count, if he plays at all. But Joey Bosa just played 50-plus snaps and led the team in pressures against Cincinnati, so all hope isn’t lost for the defense against the Ravens.
