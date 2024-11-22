Joey Bosa injury status updated before Ravens vs. Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa might have played a huge number of snaps last week while tying for the team-high in pressures, sure.
But the Joey Bosa injury watch, at least for now, isn’t fading.
Proof of this idea came out on Thursday when the Chargers issued their first injury report of the week, an estimated version as the team didn’t practice. There, Bosa was listed as limited with the hip injury.
After spending weeks on a pitch count, Bosa played 55 snaps during the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, registering eight pressures in the process. After, there wasn’t any reason to think he couldn’t keep doing that heavier workload in future weeks.
Barring a new development, it’s safe to think Bosa will remain limited on the next two injury reports before putting up big snap counts against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
The Chargers could really use him in that same snap count range, too, considering Khalil Mack continues to battle an injury of his own that has come him serious chunks of time recently.
