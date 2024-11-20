Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins joins AFC hopeful in 2025 free agency projections
The Los Angeles Chargers are rolling at 7-3, among some of the best teams in the AFC. They currently hold the fifth seed, and a battle with the Baltimore Ravens on deck, who are one spot below.
The Chargers had a major roster overhaul once new head coach Jim Harbaugh took over. One of those signings was running back J.K. Dobbins, who's on pace to shatter his previous career-high of 805 yards in 2020. So far through 10 games, Dobbins has 152 carries, 726 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding in 25 catches for 115 more yards.
Dobbins has been a critical factor in the success of the Chargers' offense thus far, and it could land him a nice contract during the offseason.
Bleacher Report believes he'll end up landing with the Cleveland Browns in 2025.
"If Chubb isn't able to recapture some of his former glory, then turning to the free-agent market and targeting J.K. Dobbins could be an option. The former Ohio State standout has always had the talent, but he's been held back by injuries. He has looked like a feature back with the Chargers so far this season and is still just 26 years old."
The Chargers would be wise to lock up Dobbins before he hits the free agent market. If not, the Browns could be an ideal destination for the former Ohio State product.
