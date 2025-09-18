Chargers sign former Raiders first-round bust to fill Khalil Mack pass-rush void

Sources: The #Chargers are signing DE Clelin Ferrell after he worked out for the team.



The move comes after Khalil Mack’s elbow injury landed him on IR. Ferrell, the former No. 4 overall pick, has started 57 career games, including 10 with Washington last year. https://t.co/B5OzCGfkIe pic.twitter.com/zFBNL6TmgM