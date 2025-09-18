Charger Report

Chargers sign former Raiders first-round bust to fill Khalil Mack pass-rush void

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing 2019 No. 4 overall draft pick Clelin Ferrell to help the loss of Khalil Mack.

Richie Whitt

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass over Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) in 2022
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass over Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) in 2022 / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
With defensive leader Khalil Mack out for at least four games, the Los Angeles Chargers made a move Thursday morning to shore up their pass rush in his absence. According to multiple reports, they are signing former Las Vegas Raiders' first-round draft bush Clelin Ferrell.

After moving Mack to injured reserve this week in the wake of his dislocated elbow suffered in last Monday night's victory over the Raiders, the Chargers scrambled to find a temporary Band-Aid for their pass rush. They worked out Ferrell and Rashad Weaver on Wednesday and decided to sign the former No. 4 overall pick.

Ferrell had a sterling college career at Clemson, winning the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award given to the nation's best defensive end. He started 15 games as a rookie and recorded 4.5 sacks, but eventually became only a part-time player. He played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders the last two seasons, producing seven sacks in 27 starts.

The Chargers' decision last offseason to move on from Joey Bosa left them thin behind Mack. They didn't make a play when Trey Hendrickson or Micah Parsons were on the trading block this summer and the Cowboys signed top available free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney this week.

L.A. hosts the Denver Broncos in their home opener Sunday in SoFi Stadium.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in 2020
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in 2020 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

