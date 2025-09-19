Charger Report

Chargers sign Khalil Mack replacement after crazy connections to the hated Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who has long-standing ties to both Khalil Mack and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) carries the ball against Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52)
It's no secret that Los Angeles Chargers fans don't much care for Raiders Nation. The rivalry dates back to 1960, is one of the most fierce on the Bolts' schedule each season.

But in a strange tale of twists, intersections and full-circle, the teams are at the hub of Khalil Mack being on the Chargers ... and his short-term replacement coming originally from the Raiders.

Try to follow along this winding tale.

Mack was originally drafted - fifth overall - by the Raiders in 2014. He played four years there, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 before being traded to the Chicago Bears. After he was dealt, the Raiders attempted to fill his void by drafting fourth overall in 2018 defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Mack arrived in L.A. with the Chargers in 2022, has made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons and this year is counted on as a foundational piece and leader of a defense that makes them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Ferrell, meanwhile, was a bust for the Raiders.

He had a sterling college career at Clemson, winning the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award given to the nation's best defensive end. He started 15 games as a rookie and recorded 4.5 sacks, but eventually became only a part-time player. He played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders the last two seasons, producing seven sacks in 27 starts.

Fast-forward to last Monday night. Trying to make a tackle, Mack's left arm was caught between two players and bent awkwardly. He suffered a dislocated elbow and was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games.

This is the part you can't make up: Mack was injured against the Raiders. And who did the Chargers sign to take up his slack? None other than Ferrell.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in 2020.
