Chargers sign another free agent to practice squad after Khalil Mack injury
The Los Angeles Chargers made a flurry of roster moves in the wake of confirming Khalil Mack's trip to injured reserve.
As it turns out, those Chargers wound up signing both of the free agents they hosted on workouts in the middle of the week.
First, the Chargers signed Clelin Ferrell to the practice squad, securing a former first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders to serve as deep depth.
RELATED: Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
Rashad Weaver, the other name they hosted on a workout, also joins the practice squad, as the Chargers announced.
The Chargers technically filled Mack's spot on the 53-man roster by promoting safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad, giving them some much-needed depth while Elijah Molden battles an injury.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd makes compelling case for Jim Harbaugh as greatest football coach ever
Otherwise, the Chargers will put Bud Dupree and someone like rookie Kyle Kennard into bigger roles over the four or more games Mack will miss while rehabbing the dislocated elbow.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting