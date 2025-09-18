Tom Brady loves rival Chargers in new power rankings ahead of Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 and in first place in the AFC West. They'll hold that spot for a bit, as they took down two divisional opponents to start the year. It'll continue this week, as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Bolts have certainly turned some heads early on with their two big wins to begin 2025. Week 1 was a thriller in Brazil, with the Chargers snapping their losing streak to the Chiefs. Week 2 was a defensive masterclass, holding the Raiders out of the end zone and Justin Herbert tossing two more touchdowns.
RELATED: Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
Speaking of Herbert, he's currently third in the NFL in passing yards with 560 and has thrown five touchdowns to no interceptions. With their quarterback playing extremely well and the defense getting off the field, the Chargers are gaining momentum heading into October.
They have one unlikely fan. Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time and minority owner in the rival Raiders, put the Chargers at No. 4 in his weekly power rankings.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd makes compelling case for Jim Harbaugh as greatest football coach ever
At least the Chargers made the top five in someone's power rankings. They're clearly gaining more respect with each win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting