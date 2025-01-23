Would Chargers' Joe Hortiz really blow big draft assets on risks like DK Metcalf?
Under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t take a ton of major gambles in launching the soft “rebuild” that resulted in a playoff berth this season.
So no, one has to think that the buzzing trade idea about DK Metcalf and the budding idea about a Cooper Kupp trade won’t be an angle Hortiz pursues this offseason, either.
While fun to think about, there just isn’t enough reason to justify Hortiz pursuing either option. We are, after all, talking about the first-year general manager who absolutely shredded New England while trading up for Ladd McConkey.
Beyond McConkey emerging as a rookie superstar while the Patriots’ picks in that deal faceplanted, one of the other picks the Chargers acquired in the deal turned into a starting fifth-round cornerback.
That’s beyond notable because, by the way, Hortiz managed to unearth two starting fifth-round cornerbacks in his first draft class. He also took some criticism for prioritizing offensive tackle Joe Alt at fifth overall, but that turned out pretty well -- his Harbaugh-led, run-first Chargers now have Alt and Rashawn Slater, one of the best tackle duos in the NFL.
Look to the free-agency performance too, where budget pickups like Poona Ford blossomed into key contributors. A small-cost trade to get Elijah Molden paid off nicely, too, to name a few examples.
All of which is to say it’s hard to imagine Hortiz sacrificing the draft capital necessary to go get veterans. Metcalf couldn’t get more targets than Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year, isn’t super reliable, and will demand a huge extension. Kupp hasn’t been able to stay healthy and a contender like the Rams doesn’t seem to want to keep him, anyway.
Given the success in roster construction so far and big money likely going to extensions for names like Slater and Khalil Mack, the Chargers project to make smaller, measured moves once more to keep the roster churn going in the right direction.
