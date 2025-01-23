Cooper Kupp might trump DK Metcalf on list of Chargers trade targets
The current buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers focuses on a suggested trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf – with a current Chargers player even adding a little juice to the idea.
But perhaps Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and the Chargers should look elsewhere in the NFC West.
Perhaps, let’s say, to the Los Angeles Rams and star wideout Cooper Kupp.
Not far from the Chargers, the veteran Kupp has “no doubt” he wants to keep playing in 2025, though he isn’t sure where that might be after he noticed all of the trade rumors that popped up around the deadline.
"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."
Kupp does look like a cut candidate for a Rams team that could use the cap space. The Chargers certainly aren’t hurting in that area and he’s only owed $5 million guaranteed in 2025.
Beyond spending assets to actually trade for Kupp, the Chargers would need to worry about production and availability. Kupp hasn’t played a full season since 2021 when he had that memorable 1,947-yard outburst with 16 scores. He’s played in a maximum of 12 games in each of the last three seasons, reaching just 710 yards and six scores in 2024.
If the cost isn’t too steep, perhaps the Chargers consider a move for the 31-year-old veteran. He’d make for a nice field-spacing veteran to run with Ladd McConkey, though his attendance woes would mean likely still investing in a top tight end and perhaps another high-value target in the draft.
Still, Kupp is just one of those names to watch as the offseason gets going and frankly, likely more realistic than any sort of deal for a name like Metcalf.
