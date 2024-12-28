Chargers' trade with Patriots is a robbery that just came to life on the field
The dramatically different directions of the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots programs were on full display during the 40-7 beatdown in Foxborough put on by Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
But the play of one Ladd McConkey stressed the point more than anything else.
McConkey shredded the Patriots to the tune of eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Fitting, considering the Chargers traded up to take him in the second round of the draft—in a deal struck with the Patriots.
Over the course of the season, this has morphed into one of the bigger robberies of a trade in modern times. McConkey is a breakout star who has cruised past Chargers franchise records previously held by Keenan Allen. He was pick No. 34, which was acquired from the Patriots in that trade. The Chargers also acquired pick No. 137 in the trade—and landed starting breakout cornerback Tarheeb Still.
As for the Patriots? In the trade, they acquired picks No. 37 and No. 110. The former was Ja'Lynn Polk, who has 12 catches on the season. The latter was Javon Baker, who has attempted three kickoff returns this season.
Call it almost poetic for the Chargers that the trade came to life on the field while they punched their playoff ticket during the first season of the Jim Harbaugh era.
