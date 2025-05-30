Chargers' Joe Hortiz boldly predicted to shoulder his way into awards race
These are exciting times for the Los Angeles Chargers. After years of questionable decision making from the coaching staff to the front office, things finally feel right with the current duo of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz. Now, they shouldn't be crowned after one good season, but an 11-win campaign during their first year together shouldn't be understated.
It's time for the Chargers to become a consistent winning program, one that's contending for a Super Bowl every single season. Hortiz, the former director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens, didn't have much to work with last offseason, but made it count. The Chargers boasted one of the best draft classes from last season, seeing instant returns on Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey, Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
Knowing they needed to add more playmakers this offseason, Hortiz was smart with the Chargers' money. They didn't hand out any egregious amounts of money, but signed players such as Najee Harris, Mike Williams and Mekhi Becton to provide instant impact on offense. With this revamped group, could the Chargers see more success in 2025?
If they do, Conor Orr of Sports Ilustrated believes Hortiz will have his name in the mix for 'Executive of the Year.'
"George Paton (Broncos), Brandon Beane (Bills), John Spytek (Raiders), John Schneider (Seahawks), Joe Hortiz (Chargers) and Eliot Wolf (Patriots) will be the top candidates for Executive of the Year."
If the Chargers are winning games once again, don't be surprised to see Hortiz among the candidates.
