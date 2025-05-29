Chargers' sleeper free-agent signing gets bold prediction for debut
Many free agency additions for the Los Angeles Chargers generated plenty of attention. One of those was the signing of running back Najee Harris, who will help replace J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
Los Angeles also signed a massive guard in Mekhi Becton and brought back wide receiver Mike Williams. However, it's a sleeper signing that has SI.com's Connor Orr excited.
MORE: Chargers' Denzel Perryman intercepted the first pass of team drills at OTAs
Orr expects big things from this signing, predicting that "Benjamin St-Juste will become a tackle-for-loss machine on the Los Angeles Chargers." Orr likes his fit as a hybrid safety/cornerback and believes he will play a huge part in shutting down the run game.
"The under-the-radar free-agent signing is another one of my offseason pet projects. Big-bodied, almost like a hybrid safety/corner, St-Juste will fit in nicely with a slew of NFL defenses hell-bent on stopping the run game from plowing roughshod over NFL defenses."
A third-round pick in 2021 out of Michigan, St-Juste spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders. He's racked up 206 tackles, 34 pass defenses, and one interception in his career.
St-Juste stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and is graded higher in run defense than coverage. He's also played primarily on the boundary, so it will be interesting to see if the Chargers switch up his role. If so, Orr sees it being a huge success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' pass rush should still be of 'grave' concern according to latest projection
Chargers' best and worst-case scenarios for 2025 season revealed
Los Angeles Chargers add much-needed D-line help in 2026 NFL mock draft
Chargers star absent from OTAs for first time in career as contract talks loom
Chargers' breakout player crowned one of NFL's top 10 names to know