Chargers rookie WR Tre Harris impresses at OTAs with early Justin Herbert connection
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Tre Harris didn’t need long to make an impression.
A second-round pick by the Chargers this year, Harris was the team’s most-hyped addition at one of the bigger problem areas desperate for a makeover.
Harris showed up on the first day of OTAs work and made the expected impact.
As seen in footage on social media and explained by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Harris quickly connected with Justin Herbert in the first period of practice, getting separation and catching a pass.
Right after that, Harris ran a comeback round, beating Tarheeb Still for a connection with Taylor Heinicke.
It’s a little thing, really. And keep in mind that these reps are effectively against air, as contact is prohibited and defenders are still playing less aggressively than usual (though that didn’t stop a few interceptions on the day, anyway).
Little or not, though, this is exactly what fans should want to see right out of the gates from Harris. It has been worth wondering if Harris can push his way into serious playing time by Week 1 with Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston competing for snaps alongside Ladd McConkey.
If this is a sign of things to come from Harris, though, he could have a highlight-filled training camp before securing his role in the offense by the opener in Brazil.
