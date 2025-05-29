Chargers' Denzel Perryman intercepted the first pass of team drills at OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers have started their quest to hoist a Lombardi Trophy with the star of OTAs.
This is the time of year when everything is put under a microscope, and every great play is considered the greatest play made in offseason history.
Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman decided to turn heads in the first team drill exercises by intercepting the first pass of OTAs.
According to Eric Smith of the official Chargers website, Perryman grabbed the interception from quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the first pass in team drills. According to Smith, if this was an actual game, Perryman would have probably taken the pick all the way to the house.
Perryman was a second-round pick of the then San Diego Chargers back in 2015. Since then, Perryman has become a great piece to the linebacker room, and in 2021, he earned a Pro Bowl selection.
Last season, the Chargers had a stingy defense. The unit was 11th in total yards given up per game at 324.4. It seems the defense is picking up right where it left off in the 2024 season.
It's going to be a long summer, and an interception off a backup quarterback may be a stretch to talk about; however, it's always great to hear of any type of great play in these long days of summer football.
