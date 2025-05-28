Chargers' worst offseason signing may also be their most intriguing
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't exactly go for broke in free agency this offseason in spite of having ample cap room, opting to fill out the roster with decent pieces rather than actually landing big names.
While it could ultimately be a smart strategy for the Chargers, there's no denying that it was disappointing, especially considering that Los Angeles lost some key players in the process.
While defensive tackle Poona Ford may have been the Bolts' most notable departure, they also watched as cornerback Kristian Fulton signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and they don't appear to have any interest in re-signing fellow corner Asante Samuel Jr., either.
The Chargers did sign Donte Jackson, but otherwise, they didn't do much to address the position. Maybe they really trust Tarheeb Still heading into Year 2?
Well, actually, Los Angeles did bring in another defensive back who didn't exactly light up the room when LA added him: Benjamin St-Juste.
Here's the scoop on St-Juste: he spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders and was mostly brutal in coverage, like last season when he posted a 46.8 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus.
However, St-Juste has intriguing physical attributes, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds. That gives him the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary, and it obviously allows him to match up with some of the NFL's bigger receivers.
Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinksale made it clear at organized team activities that he expects St-Juste to contribute and thinks that he could potentially help fill the void left by Fulton.
Fulton himself was a struggling cornerback upon joining Los Angeles last offseason, but he went on to enjoy a very impressive 2024 campaign in Hollywood. Perhaps St-Juste can follow in his footsteps?
There is no question that St-Juste — a former third-round pick — is an interesting player. He is also still just 27 years old, so perhaps there is room for growth there.
The signing certainly wasn't lauded at the time, but maybe St-Juste can prove his worth and become a massive steal for the Chargers in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers projected to lose vital Week 6 matchup against AFC East opponent
Former Chargers draft pick puts up some notable UFL highlights
Chargers may cut bait with Jim Harbaugh favorite who once led Big Ten in TDs
Tuli Tuipulotu has chance to prove Chargers right in a big way after Joey Bosa's exit
Could Chargers have a sleeper draft pick contributor for Justin Herbert's offense?