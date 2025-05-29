Chargers QB Justin Herbert slammed again for big-game performances
Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, there's no debating that. In terms of being one of the best pure throwers of the football, the Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback is near the top of the list. After helping the Bolts to an 11-win season last year, Herbert is looking to take his squad to the playoffs for the second-consecutive season.
It won't be easy, as the AFC West is extremely competitive. However, that's not the only thing holding them back. Herbert hasn't been able to win a playoff game yet in his career. It's not really his fault, especially last season when most of the offense, outside of Ladd McConkey, failed to show up. And of course, the ridiculous comeback win by the Jacksonville Jaguars two years prior.
Still, Herbert's still being hit with the 'not able to win big games' tag. Being the star quarterback will do that to you, even if the losses aren't your fault. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report says that the main obstacle facing Herbert heading into 2025 is that exact reason.
"Good news is I have a feeling many big games are coming Herbert's way. Bad news is he has two touchdowns to four interceptions in two total career playoff games, both of which were losses."
Luckily for Herbert, the Chargers did make a solid effort in improving the offense around him. He knows what needs to be done. It's time for the Bolts to go out and win once again in 2025, this time going past the Wild Card round.
