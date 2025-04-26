Chargers select Jamaree Caldwell: Instant analysis of LA's third-round pick
After securing a running back and wide receiver over the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers finally addressed the defense with Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell at No. 86 overall in the third round.
This one isn’t all that hard to analyze, really—the Chargers lost Poona Ford in free agency. They thought they made a competitive offer and weren’t thrilled that he got away, but also understood they had backup options.
Hence, Caldwell, a prospect with some shocking get-off burst at the snap and nice footwork that one doesn’t normally see from a 332-pound nose tackle.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pins him as an eventual starter:
“Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot in an even front. He can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps as a read-and-react two-gapper. He gets bounced around some when he plays too straight-legged or ends up on the ground when he loses control, but he plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future.”
The Chargers won’t wait to get Caldwell out there, though. They brought back Teair Tart this offseason but otherwise feel a little thin on the interior.
This isn’t really a flashy pick for the Chargers by any means, but it does appear to come at a good value. And after watching coordinator Jesse Minter work his magic on the way to an elite defense last year with a hodgepodge of names in Year 1 of a rebuild, it’s encouraging to see his hand in selections like this for the long-term.
The Chargers still need more in the way of pass-rushers and arguably guards and tight ends for Justin Herbert, but getting the short and long-term impact with Caldwell here makes a lot of sense.
