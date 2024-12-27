Chargers GM Joe Hortiz hilariously assures fan they'll be spenders in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers had a miraculous comeback victory against the Denver Broncos last week, filled with late-game drama to sweep their division rivals. The Chargers are now close to clinching a playoff berth, something that wasn't foreseen in the first year under Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh.
Speaking of Hortiz, he had a hilarious interaction with a Chargers fan ahead of their game against the Broncos in Week 16.
The Chargers have overachieved in their first year with this new regime, but upgrades are still needed. They're expected to have over $76 million in cap space in 2025, before cuts and an expected increase in revenue for each team. Hortiz was strapped for cash this past offseason, signing most players to one-or-two year deals.
They'll have plenty of room to make things work with big-name free agents if they want to. The cap space is nice, but their new winning culture is another attractive figure in bringing in new players. The Chargers are in a good place for the future.
