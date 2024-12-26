Rivers-Manning trade named one of 25 biggest over last quarter century
The Chargers had the No.1 overall pick in 2004, zeroing in on who they wanted to become their next franchise quarterback. The team had failed in finding success at the position in previous years, as Ryan Leaf was a certified bust and Drew Brees didn't exactly have the type of career he would later on with the New Orleans Saints.
The Chargers decided to select Eli Manning out of Ole Miss, who made it clear he didn't want to play in San Diego. This prompted former general manager AJ Smith to pull off a trade with the New York Giants that would give both franchises long-term solutions at quarterback. The Giants would select Phillip Rivers three picks later but traded him along with a 2024 third-round, 2025 first and fifth-round picks to the Chargers in exchange for Manning.
Both quarterbacks would see sustained careers, with Manning and Rivers both playing 16 years for the teams that drafted them (Rivers' last season in the NFL was spent with the Indianapolis Colts). This trade is arguably the most famous in NFL history, which is why Bleacher Report ranked it as the fifth-biggest sports trade of the last 25 years.
"Both teams ended up walking away with franchise quarterbacks, while the Chargers also selected Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman with the 2005 first-round selection they acquired in the deal.Manning won two Super Bowls in New York—though in a fun twist of irony, the Chargers were one of two teams Manning never beat during his playing career, going 0-4 against the team he spurned on draft night."
While the Chargers would never capture a Super Bowl with Rivers at the helm, they have to feel great about having a legend on their side.
