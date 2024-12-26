Jim Harbaugh's Chargers not 'Super-Bowl ready' says this national writer
The Los Angeles Chargers hit some adversity in December during the final stretch of the regular season. They dropped two games and three out of four, moving to 8-6 and third place in the AFC West before taking down the Denver Broncos.
Naturally, the rocky ride over the last five outings has earned the Chargers some critics.
If there's anyone who can lift the Chargers' spirits and get them out of this rut, it's Jim Harbaugh. He's prepared for the highs and lows of the season, but many have switched their stance on the Chargers' potential playoff aspirations following their recent losses. One of them is Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, who listed one reason each potential playoff team won't win the Super Bowl this season.
Gagnon severely discredited the Chargers' record, saying that "they can't beat quality opponents."
"A Week 15 blowout loss to the Buccaneers makes the Bolts 0-4 this year against first-place teams and 1-5 against opponents that currently have winning records. An offense that has scored exactly 17 points in three consecutive games lacks firepower, and the defense appears to be overrated based on a soft overall schedule. This team isn't Super Bowl-ready."
