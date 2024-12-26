Chargers consider life after Bosa, Mack in new NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers could have a different group of pass rushers in 2025. Khalil Mack is set to be a free agent and Joey Bosa's contract has a potential out after this year. The Chargers could very well work to keep their big-name duo of edge rushers, but they'll still need to keep an eye on the future of the position.
Luckily, there's a few draft prospects they could look at. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released his recent mock draft following Week 16, as he had the Chargers select Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen with the No.20 overall pick.
"Umanmielen is a chiseled but reasonably explosive and bendy rusher who'd be a welcomed addition to the Chargers group that has leaned on veterans Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa for a while now."
Umanmielen is a fifth-year senior that exploded in his final year at college. He had 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 34 total tackles in 2024 for the Rebels. His first four seasons were spent at Florida, totaling 15 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss over that span. Whether the Chargers decide to keep Bosa and Mack or not, Umanmielen would be a welcomed addition for the future of their pass rush.
