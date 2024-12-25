J.K. Dobbins injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins could make his return from injured reserve in time for his team’s Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.
The Chargers enter that game with big playoff implications at stake and the running game has been an erratic part of the attack while Dobbins missed time. Even worse, fellow running back Gus Edwards is also on the injury report.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Dobbins injury updates before kickoff in Week 17.
J.K. Dobbins injury update
- Early in the week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the team intends to open Dobbins’ 21-day return window. The team then listed him as limited on the first injury report of the week.
The path so far…
Dobbins suffered a knee sprain during a strong showing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. His going to injured reserve after required him to miss four games at a minimum.
What it means…
Unfortunately, Dobbins has a lengthy injury history on his resume. Despite this, he’s the leading Chargers rusher by a longshot this year and if he isn’t 100 percent, the workload will go to Edwards and rookie Kimani Vidal.
