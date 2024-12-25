Chargers vs. Patriots, NFL Week 17: Betting odds and preview
The biggest game of the Los Angeles Chargers season takes place on Saturday when the team travels to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots. A late-season matchup with the Patriots used to send chills down the spine of the Chargers fanbase. Now, it seems the roles have been reversed.
A win on Saturday will put the Chargers into the postseason. However, a loss, and this team could be looking at their final game against the Las Vegas Raiders as their only hope at a postseason opportunity. The good news for the Chargers is that the betting odds have strong faith that this team will get the job done this week.
Saturday Night's Alright For Winning
Spread: -5.5 LAC
O/U: 42.5
ML: -240 LAC
Currently, ESPN BET has the Chargers are five-and-a-half-point favorites against the Patriots on the road. These aren't your older brothers, Patriots, and with the recent performances of the Chargers, the oddsmakers have a lot of faith that the Chargers will get the job done.
It's All Or Nothing
The Chargers were not supposed to be here in the first season under Jim Harbaugh. At least that's what some believed before the start of the season. Now, the franchise has a good chance of finishing the year with 11 wins.
Los Angeles edges out the Patriots in every statistical category except rushing and passing yards per game. However, the Chargers' defense has given up the least amount of points this season and will be the difference-maker in this one.
A game that decides the fate of the Chargers' postseason dreams has me thinking that this team will be ready for war on Saturday.
