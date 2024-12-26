Chargers' Greg Roman explains how one RB can earn more playing time
The Los Angeles Chargers offense has not been up to par with a team attempting to clinch a postseason berth. From weeks 13-15, the unit had been unable to score even 20 points. The offensive production is always a big reason why the team was 1-2 in that stretch before the rebound on a short week for the win over Denver.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't blind to the issues. Roman understands that things need to change. However, Roman also understands that young talents like Kimani Vidal are learning the ropes as the season progresses.
Roman still believes in Vidal in the passing game. In the Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vidal caught two passes for 13 yards but also had a tough drop and a few pass protections that didn't go according to plan. Just like any young player in the league, Vidal has to earn the trust of his coaching staff.
Vidal is learning on the go, and in the NFL, that will never be easy. However, protecting quarterback Justin Herbert is vital to the success of this franchise. Giving up on Vidal at this point seems laughable. The first-year running back can still be a major player for the Chargers, but patience wears thin during a postseason race.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers lost Diontae Johnson to Texans on unbelievable technicality
Chargers had ‘several calls’ about Diontae Johnson trade before waiver wire miss
Could Chargers trade for disgruntled Jets star?
Chargers sign former Pro Bowl safety to practice squad
Could weather impact Chargers' potential playoff clincher vs. Patriots?
Chargers need upgrade at WR, and list of 2025 NFL free agents shows multiple options