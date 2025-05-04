Chargers' Joe Hortiz isn't shy about process behind Omarion Hampton draft pick
The Los Angeles Chargers wound up rebuking trade offers that even head coach Jim Harbaugh called reasonable to draft Omarion Hampton in the first round.
One year removed from standing strong and drafting Joe Alt, then backing into a high-end wideout like Ladd McConkey via trade up anyway, Chargers fans have very much learned to trust the process.
And that process includes letting Harbaugh and Hortiz go get their top player on the big board at No. 22, even if he does play a running back position that they seem to be fine at entering the draft.
"We stack our players one to 200," Hortiz said during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. "We go in that order and when we got on the clock, he was the guy. He was one of those players that we had up there high that, we really don't want to trade away from him unless we get blown away. Really a special player. Physical, talented runner, very good speed… Excited to have him in," Hortiz added "We think he can do a lot of great things for us."
Hortiz’s comments echo many from the organization since the draft, including those from Harbaugh.
What’s interesting now is how the workload gets divvied up with Hampton an obvious massive talent and Najee Harris the veteran right there as a proven commodity. Greg Roman and Co. could go with an interesting split of playing time in an effort to keep both guys fresh into December and beyond, if all goes well.
No matter how they split it up, though, this version of the Chargers has earned the right to go a little unexpected in Round 1 after last year’s results.
