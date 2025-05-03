Charger Report

List of past SEC DPOTY is great sign for Chargers rookie

The Los Angeles Chargers have to be happy to see one of their 2025 NFL Draft selections on the SEC DPOTY list, alongside some major names.

Tyler Reed

South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are just a few days away from the start of their rookie camp. The camp is set to begin May 9th, and fans will get their first glimpse at the 2025 NFL Draft class.

The Chargers hit some vital areas of need during the draft. One of those areas of need was that the team needed to bring in an edge rusher.

With their lone fourth round selection, the Chargers selected South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard, who won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season.


Now, for fans in Los Angeles, an SEC defensive award may not mean a lot. However, Kennard joined elite company by winning the award.

In the past few years, winners of the award have been Dallas Turner, Will Anderson Jr., Patrick Surtain II, and Josh Allen.

All of those guys have made big impacts at the next level, with Allen becoming one of the best edge rushers in the entire league.

Now, the hope is Kennard will continue that tradition and be a major player for the Chargers in his rookie campaign. In his last season with the Gamecocks, Kennard finished with 11.5 sacks.

Kennard has the chance to learn under a future Hall of Famer in Khalil Mack, and with a defensive-minded coach like Jim Harbaugh, the chances of his success are skyrocketing by the day.

