Chargers star Joey Bosa hit 'low point' on return from latest injury
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa will play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
Perhaps more notable, though, are his candid thoughts on his injury saga.
Bosa, speaking with reporters before Week 8, admitted that the latest injury issue caused him to hit a “low point.”
"I feel like I've been letting my team down missing these games," Bosa said. "Letting everybody down, letting coaches down. Letting the organization down. Letting myself down and it just sucks how these years have gone, the last few years. I definitely hit a low point dealing with this, but it's made me stronger mentally. When you're in it, it feels hopeless sometimes and like, 'Man, I don't want to do this.'"
Bosa detailed the injury, too, saying that what had been classified as a hip injury was really a glute strain that put immense pain on his sciatic nerve, which involves the lower back and leg.
After taking a pay cut this past offseason to stay with the Jim Harbaugh-era Chargers, Bosa aggravated this injury in Week 3 after battling a broken hand over the summer and season-derailing injuries in each of the prior two seasons.
Now, Bosa returns to a strong defense that has seen veterans like Khalil Mack keep things afloat and gets a chance to at least play a limited snap count while the Chargers hope to get back over the .500 mark.
