Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Saints, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to squeak back above .500 on the season by taking down the injured New Orleans Saints in the Week 8 matchup on Sunday.
Those Chargers stormed out of the bye and bested the Denver Broncos in a Week 6, AFC West showdown, only to flop on primetime in Week 7 by scoring just five field goals in a loss to Arizona.
Now, the Chargers get another NFC opponent and there are a few factors pointing to a win or loss in the pivotal matchup.
Why Chargers will beat Saints
The suddenly strong Chargers defense mostly held Kyler Murray in check as a passer last week without a big name like Joey Bosa. Little run-fit issues and setting the edge properly should be addressed now. The Saints also have to start rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, which helps the Chargers. Plus, there’s the fact Justin Herbert just nearly threw for 400 yards and was robbed of quite a bit more by a struggling supporting cast mostly made up of backups. This week should be better in that regard, too.
Why Chargers won’t beat Saints
Rattler is an unknown. It might sound a little bit silly, but he’s getting more comfortable going into his third game and there isn’t that much film on what he can do and what the Saints want to do with him under center. The run defense was an issue last week and could continue to be against an elite back like Alvin Kamara. And while it seems like the offense is getting healthier around Herbert, the interior of the offensive line is still a mess and they’re on a short week.
Saints vs. Chargers prediction
The Chargers should be able to take this one. Nothing in the NFL is easy, but the Saints without Derek Carr have lost their last two games in 51-27 and 33-10 fashion. Just getting a healthier Ladd McConkey on the field should help the passing offense. The defense might struggle with Saints running backs, but there should be an opportunity to create turnovers against a rookie quarterback.
Final score: Chargers 27, Saints 13
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers need to mimic Chiefs' aggressiveness moving forward
Chargers All-Pro surprisingly listed as trade candidate before deadline
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman, Trey Pipkins struggles need to be addressed
Chargers take major risk with 7 of Justin Herbert’s weapons injured
Chargers suggested as buyers with overlooked target at NFL trade deadline