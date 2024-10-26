Saints vs. Chargers, NFL Week 8: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers turn around on a short week and sit as heavy favorites against the visiting New Orleans Saints.
No wonder, considering those Saints won't have starter Derek Carr under center. The Chargers look healthier, too, with some key names on the defensive side of the ball coming back—headlined by star edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Here are the latest odds for the Saints Chargers.
Chargers Big Favorites
Spread: -7 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -340 LAC
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers are touchdown favorites at home. It's not all that shocking, given Justin Herbert will start against a rookie Spencer Rattler.
A Chance To Find an Identity
The Chargers enter this one looking to find some sort of identity on offense. They want to be a smashmouth running team, yet lack the power on the inside of the line to make it happen. So they became pass-heavy in Week 7 in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and while Herbert nearly threw for 400 yards, the offense settled for five field goals.
Even so, the already-strong defense will return two starting corners and Bosa. And the offense should be able to move the ball well enough, especially if guys like Ladd McConkey are even healthier than they were last week.
