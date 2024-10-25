Chargers QB Justin Herbert quietly broke Patrick Mahomes' record
Lost in the chaos of a Los Angeles Chargers loss and the hailstorm of reactions to the controversial officiating near the end of last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Justin Herbert made some history.
There, Herbert became the fastest player in NFL history to reach the 1,700-completion mark, doing it in just 68 games, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Herbert did it one game quicker than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The lucky recipient of the historic pass? None other than tight end Will Dissly, who paced all Chargers receivers on the night with eight catches for 81 yards.
Unfortunately for Herbert and the Chargers, the historic effort with 349 passing yards didn’t matter in a 17-15 loss while the offense settled for five field goals.
While this record is a little random feeling in nature, it just goes to show that Herbert is in elite company. Now, it’s on a new Chargers front office and Jim Harbaugh to start getting the organization a little more on par with the Chiefs so that they don’t waste Herbert’s prime.
